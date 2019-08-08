A Denver Borough man was charged after he was "repeatedly harassing the victim" by parking across the street from her house, police said.

Michael D. Jeffries, 57, was charged with stalking -- a third-degree felony -- after police said several pictures were taken of his truck parked across from a woman's house.

Jeffries was arrested while sitting in his truck across from the victim's house on August 2, police said.

He was arrested in June for simple assault and domestic violence, according to court documents.

Jeffries is currently free after posting $20,000 bail through a bondsman on Monday.

