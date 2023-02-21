A Denver couple sold a Millersville man heroin laced with fentanyl which led to his fatal overdose, according to police.

Officers with Millersville Borough Police arrested Amy Keperling, 42, on Friday and John Morris, 50, on Monday and charged them each with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police said officers found Brandon Small, 36, of Millersville Borough dead on Aug. 21 at a residence in the 100 block of E. Cottage Ave. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined Small died of a fentanyl overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators searched Small’s Facebook page and found a conversation between him and Keperling, who went by "Amy Morris," where Keperling and Morris worked with Small to sell him packages of heroin, according to the complaint. Keperling said in her messages that Morris is her husband.

Police reviewed footage showing Small meeting with Keperling at the PNC Bank on Wabank Road and withdrawing money from an ATM. The license plate of Keperling’s vehicle matched address she and Keperling and Morris live at, according to the complaint.

Upon executing a warrant for a search of Keperling's Facebook account, investigators saw messages between the couple coordinating the drug deal.

The couple is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday with District Judge Joshua Keller.