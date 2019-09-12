Community and nonprofit leaders recently gathered in Denver to celebrate the opening of Declaration House.

Formerly a well-known hotel, the building at 240 Main St. had degraded into a problem area when the $3.54 million community effort to transform it started a few years ago.

Now it has 10 affordable housing rental units and a Welsh Mountain Health Centers office called Denver Community Health Center that offers medical, dental and behavioral health care.

It also has a connection to social services via Real Life Community Services, a faith-based nonprofit that led the Declaration House effort. Real Life’s executive director, Rod Redcay, is also Denver's mayor.

Redcay said in an email that eight of the rental units are filled and all but $52,000 of the fundraising goal has been met. Donations are still being accepted via https://www.reallcs.org/, and he noted that although there is a $500,000 mortgage, “the building can handle that debt.”

Redcay also said a discount grocer is expected to open in the building by December, taking its last commercial space.

He wrote that the vision for the house came after a 2014 meeting in which “a group of pastors got together to pray for transformation in our community.”

