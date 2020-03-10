A Denver Borough man has been charged after driving over 40 miles over the speed limit, crashing and seriously injuring one of his passengers in April 2019, police said.

Carson Landis, 20, was driving a 2004 Acura between 80-87 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour speed zone April 7, 2019, while in the 500 block of North Ridge Road in East Cocalico Township, police said. Landis lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane and struck an embankment and tree, police said.

Landis was driving two other passengers, police said, and the front seat passenger sustained a traumatic brain injury from the crash.

After reconstructing the crash, police found the damage from the crash was "severely destructive" due to the "massive amounts of force" caused by what "could only be achieved by a high speed of the vehicle," police said.

Landis is charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, police said.

