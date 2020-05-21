Waiting rooms are a thing of the past at Smilebuilderz dental practice.

“They wait in the car,” owner Dr. Anthony Skiadas said of patients.

Smilebuilderz resumed some non-emergency dental care this week after overhauling its facilities and procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Skiadas is among several Lancaster County dentists adjusting their practices to follow the state’s revised guidance on COVID-19 for the state’s dental health care personnel.

Based on the state’s revision, much of how to move forward is up to the dentists.

In its May 8 revised guidance, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said each dental provider should apply their clinical judgment along with their knowledge of the incidences of COVID-19 cases in their area. Dentists were also advised to consider the needs of their patients and staff, and the availability of necessary supplies.

“Orthodontic work is allowed,” spokesman Nate Wardle wrote in an email. “As is work that is necessary due to a health condition, or to prevent further harm. Routine cleanings are not permitted.”

Changes

Dental offices have always been required to take a lot of infection control measures, but COVID-19 has bumped it up to a whole new level, Skiadas and other local dentists said.

For Skiadas, that meant spending tens of thousands of dollars to create about 30 negative pressure rooms, which keep contaminated air from circulating to other parts of the building.

He also has taken other measures to ensure the safety of his staff, which include about 250 employees at the practice’s three locations in East Hempfield, Ephrata and Manheim townships.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“All the doors inside are propped open so nobody touches anything,” Skiadas said. “The entire team now is wearing personal protective equipment.”

Both patients and employees are screened, he said, and depending on the situation, some procedures are being delayed.

But, he said, it’s still important for people to get regular check-ups, to catch problems early. Pain often develops only after issues have become serious, he said, and dental health has a big impact on other parts of the body.

“We have hundreds of kids in braces,” he said. “We have a lot of patients who before we even started this quarantine were in temporary restoration.”

West Hempfield Township-based Bender Dental Group had been seeing seven or eight patients a day with emergencies, owner Dr. Stefan Bender said. But as of this week, with a lot of new processes and gear in place based on guidance from state and federal agencies and professional associations, its dentists have again started doing things like crowning broken teeth and performing root canals.

“Just taking care of the bigger problems,” Bender said, noting that he expects the full slate of services will slowly resume over time and that it’s important for the team and patients to feel safe.

Fred Bogner, chief operations officer at Welsh Mountain Health Centers, said he is in favor of “the highest levels of caution possible.”

Welsh Mountain Health Centers offers dental service at some of its five locations, including in New Holland and Denver.

Bogner said the health care provider is staggering appointment times, making sure there is time between patients and adding negative pressure rooms.