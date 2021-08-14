Population data from the 2020 census show suburban townships enjoyed much of the county's 6.5% growth last decade, not denser boroughs and Lancaster city – a sign that county efforts to foster more compact development patterns may be struggling to take hold.

With few exceptions, townships saw the biggest gains, particularly suburban ones closer to Lancaster city.

But somewhat more surprising is where the county saw little growth, or even population losses in some cases.

That occurred in denser municipalities with downtown areas and older neighborhoods: Columbia, Denver, Christiana, Millersville and Lancaster city.

So far, it’s not entirely clear why.

“I'm not sure what to make of that right now without thinking about it further,” said Scott Standish, executive director at the Lancaster County Planning Department.

What is clear is that losses in denser municipalities are the opposite outcome sought by Lancaster County planners. They have preached a smart-growth strategy to municipalities. It encourages local officials to steer new, denser construction to areas that already have access to needed public infrastructure like sewer, water, electricity and roads.

That way, the county is better able to preserve its valuable farmland and natural areas, and more efficiently accommodate population growth well into the future.

Boroughs and Lancaster city are prime targets to achieve those density goals, yet preliminary analysis of population data from the census don’t reflect much progress in those communities.

Lancaster city lost 1,283 people since 2010, according to the census data, or 2.2% of its total population. Millersville lost 265 people, or 3.2% of its population, and Columbia lost 193 people, or 1.9%.

Christiana only lost 56 people, but that represents 4.8% of its total population, the largest drop of any municipality in the county.

The figures come from new population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday. It’s primarily meant for states to redraw their legislative maps, a process known as redistricting.

Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis at the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said the population loss in Lancaster city, for one, likely has to do in part with its housing inventory.

“The city has, more or less, fixed housing stock, and it's fairly old housing stock,” Young said. “You have, close by, new housing coming up. It doesn’t surprise me that people are opting for that.”

Given the city’s geography, it has little opportunity to build out, said Mike McKenna, CEO at Tenfold, a nonprofit formed this year by the merger of Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership. Tenfold is the lead agency for the county’s eviction prevention network.

The city has to build up, he said, to increase density.

“I think there's also been concern about rising rents in the city, as well as the cost of home sales, so that could be creating a pressure to look at housing in other municipalities,” McKenna said.

In contrast to the shrinking city population, the townships that grew the most were Pequea (18.9%), Penn (16.2%), Lancaster (15.4%) Manheim (15.3%) and Rapho (15.2%).

“Rapho Township is a great place to live,” township manager Randall Wenger said. “We have quite a bit of development that's occurring right outside the Mount Joy area.”

New developments in the area are single-family housing, Wenger said, but they are on small lots in areas with easy access to utilities. “Not what someone would describe as suburban sprawl,” he said.

Manheim Township saw the biggest increase in actual population. In 2020 there were 5,844 more people living in the suburban township than 10 years prior. Other notable jumps in population came from East Hempfield (2,782), Manor (2,237) and West Lampeter (2,174) townships, the data show.

Lancaster Township Supervisor Benjamin Bamford, who also serves as vice chairperson on the county’s planning commission, said he’s not surprised by the population growth in the township.

The township’s growth, though, isn’t a sign of unbridled suburban sprawl, Bamford said. The township has used the county’s comprehensive plan to direct development away from farmland and nature preserves. Its location close to Lancaster city also means it has different types of housing available.

“I believe our township is unique in terms of its geography,” Bamford said. “We have very urban areas, we also have very rural areas – hence the wide and varied housing types and price points.”

It’s unclear if the disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the population losses in some boroughs and Lancaster city. Some of those municipalities, like Millersville and Lancaster city, have college dormitories.

Census officials last year directed college students to count themselves at their dorm if that’s where they normally live most of the time. But many students went to live with their families during the pandemic, and may have been counted there instead.

“When you look at population growth and where population growth’s occurring, the fact that Lancaster County seems to be doing relatively well against national trends is something to really hold up,” Young said. “But it has implications for thinking about housing and the types of job opportunities that are created in our community.”