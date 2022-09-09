Morning commuters in Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania could have reduced visibility thanks to fog on the way to work and school Friday morning.

Areas of dense valley fog will linger in the region this morning through 9 a.m., according to National Weather Service in State College. The fog could reduce visibility to below a quarter of a mile in some places.

Areas to the northwest past Dauphin County are under a dense fog advisory, but Lancaster County is not included in the advisory as of 7:15 a.m.

NWS reminds commuters to slow down, keep a safe distance between other vehicles and allow extra time for this morning's commute.