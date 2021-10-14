A dense fog advisory has been issued for Lancaster County through Thursday morning.

The advisory, in effect until 10 a.m., includes most of the central Pennsylvania, according to National Weather Service in State College.

Most of the fog will be confined to deeper valleys that contain larger streams or rivers and population centers, according to NWS. Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected − in some locations, visibility could drop to zero.

NWS reminds motorists to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles while driving.

A dense fog advisory is issued when widespread fog is expected to reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less over a large area for an extended period of time, which NWS defines as 2 hours or more.