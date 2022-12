Morning commuters will have to contend with visibility-limiting fog in Lancaster County this morning.

Dense fog could reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas, according to National Weather Service in State College.

NWS issued a dense fog advisory for Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties until 11 a.m. The agency issues the advisory when widespread dense fog develops.

NWS urges motorists to use their low beams and leave extra distance between vehicles.