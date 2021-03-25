A dense fog advisory is issued for Lancaster County Thursday morning.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service in State College, is in effect until 9 a.m.

NWS warns of hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility and advises drivers to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of space between other vehicles.

After 9 a.m., the fog will dissipate and today will be mostly cloudy, according to NWS.

Today's high will be around 67, with a "calm wind" this afternoon, NWS said.

Later this week, winds could reach upward of 50 mph, NWS forecast.

There's a 60% chance of rain tonight, with a low around 59.