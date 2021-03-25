Fog photo Veterans Memorial Bridge
A dense fog advisory is issued for Lancaster County Thursday morning. 

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service in State College, is in effect until 9 a.m.

NWS warns of hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility and advises drivers to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of space between other vehicles.  

After 9 a.m., the fog will dissipate and today will be mostly cloudy, according to NWS. 

Today's high will be around 67, with a "calm wind" this afternoon, NWS said. 

Later this week, winds could reach upward of 50 mph, NWS forecast. 

There's a 60% chance of rain tonight, with a low around 59. 

