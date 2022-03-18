Lancaster County is under a dense fog advisory Friday morning.

Visibility could be one-quarter mile or less, the National Weather Service in State College said in the advisory.

Other counties impacted are: Juniata, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York, according to NWS.

Expect reduced visibility from patchy dense fog until ~10AM this morning, especially in eastern/southern PA.⚠️Drive slowly and with caution🚘Turn on your low-beam headlights↔️Leave plenty of distance ahead of you#PAwx pic.twitter.com/I5h4tEha0u — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 18, 2022

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

NWS warns that hazardous driving conditions are possible due to the low visibility and warn motorists to slow down, leave plenty of distance ahead of your vehicle and use low-beam headlights.