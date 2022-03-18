Foggy day 122821

Cars drive on Hershey Road through thick fog in Elizabethtown near Route 283 on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021. The National Weather Service in State College issued a frozen fog advisory Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low-30s.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Lancaster County is under a dense fog advisory Friday morning. 

Visibility could be one-quarter mile or less, the National Weather Service in State College said in the advisory. 

Other counties impacted are: Juniata, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York, according to NWS. 

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

NWS warns that hazardous driving conditions are possible due to the low visibility and warn motorists to slow down, leave plenty of distance ahead of your vehicle and use low-beam headlights. 

