Dozens of Cuban Americans gathered in downtown Lancaster on Sunday afternoon to show support to demonstrators in Cuba who are calling for an end to the island nation’s decades-old communist regime.

Carrying signs that read “S.O.S. Cuba” and “Patria y vida” – “homeland and life,” a spin on the regime’s slogan of “homeland or death” – the demonstrators sought to draw attention to the cause of protestors on the island who have been campaigning against the government for the past week.

“There’s a lot of things that (people in) the United States didn’t know was going on over there,” said Karla Rivero, a 24-year-old Cuban American from Lancaster.

Demonstrators began gathering at Penn Square shortly after 1 p.m., waving Cuban flags and banging pots and pans while seeking to encourage Americans and the federal government to lend their support to people on the island.

The actions of Cuba’s authoritarian government against protestors on the island amounts to genocide, Rivero claimed.

“They have no way of fighting back,” she said. “The government is literally killing them just for speaking up and for trying to spread awareness that their human rights are being taken away from them.”

Rivero said the struggle in Cuba has evolved into a civilian war against an oppressive government that has starved, censored and killed them for more than six decades.

“Cubans have finally reached their last straw, and we want to let them know that we are supporting them on this side of the world,” she said.