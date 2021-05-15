A group of about 60 demonstrators gathered at Penn Square on Saturday evening demanding an end to racism against Asian Americans.

Wearing shirts that said “Hate is the virus” and signs that said “#stopasianhate,” the diverse group of protesters decried the rise in anti-Asian hatred that they say was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstration was organized by the Lancaster Party for Socialism and Liberation, which held a similar rally against anti-Asian racism in March, after the fatal shooting of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area spas.