About 100 demonstrators gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday evening to protest the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Holding signs that said “End Apartheid” and “Free Palestine,” protesters aimed to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people as well as demand that the U.S. government “stop funding the reckless military aggression of Israel and (put) an end to the violent occupation” of Palestine, Lancaster Stands Up, the group that hosted the vigil along with Peace Action Network, said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

“As U.S. citizens, we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice perpetrated by our own government,” the group said in the statement. “As Lancastrians, we feel a duty to speak up on behalf of our Palestinian refugee community.”

The vigil featured speakers from both the Jewish and the Palestinian communities, who spoke in solidarity.

Ammar Hamid, a Palestinian American currently pursuing his doctorates in education at Penn State, told the crowd that the death toll of Palestinians compared to Israelis shows that the bulk of the violence is coming from the Israeli side.

“I would prefer that no one on either side get hurt or killed,” he said. “Everyone deserves that right that we have to live life to the fullest.”

Lancaster Stands Up stated that they “grieve equally for the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives in the ongoing conflict,” but that “we feel a responsibility to speak out against the disproportionate violence and oppressive policies of Israel’s government.”

Hamid also decried the state of discourse about the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the U.S., saying that critics of the Israeli government's policies are unfairly labeled as anti-Semitic or in favor of terrorism.

A lasting peace cannot be reached without the American government taking a different approach in the region, Hamid said.

“We have to aid both peoples, not just one,” he said.