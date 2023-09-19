A backhoe operator used a metal claw to grab hold of the old Rebman’s building’s front canopy Monday morning, and tore it off like NBA great Shaquille O’Neal shattering a glass backboard.

Demolition of the Lancaster city landmark at 800 S. Queen St. began with crews tearing down the store’s entryway. The rest of the building will be demolished in the coming weeks to make way for a new four-story, apartment complex with all 52 units being subsidized affordable housing, as well as a deli/convenience store.

The $15 million project, which is being developed by OZ Fund Inc., led by Pequea Township-based businessman Jeremy Feakins, is set to open in the second half of 2024.

Demolition of the building will take four to six weeks to complete, according to Dwaine Stauffer, foreman for Musser Excavating. Most of that time will be spent demolishing the old cinder block and steel warehouse, which has two- and three-story sections due to the slope of the property. A smaller building on the site was demolished last week.

Feakins said in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline Monday that the demolition makes him nostalgic about the building's history, but excited for what the future holds for the property.

“It's the end of an era and the dawn of a new chapter,” he wrote.

The apartments, a mix of one- and two-bedrooms and studios, start around $1,000. All 52 units will be reserved for households making less than 80% of the area’s median income – which amounts to $72,150 for a family of four.

Rebman’s was a source for holiday decorations for nearly a century. Its moon room, with illuminated Christmas trees, was one of its most popular attractions.

Founder Earl F. Rebman Sr. started operating his wholesale warehouse at 800 S. Queen St. in 1949, and moved his retail store there in 1959. In 1984, the store was damaged in a fire, but it reopened at the same location less than a year later. The South Queen Street store closed in 2003. Rebman’s only other location, on Columbia Avenue, closed in 2005.

Feakins purchased the property in 2005 and used part of it as the offices for his business. He initially looked at developing the project as a supermarket or a warehouse. In 2018 it was designated a Federal Opportunity Zone, which opened up tax benefits for investors in the project.

Unlike the Rebman’s building, which sits at the rear of the property with its parking lot along South Queen Street, the new development will be constructed next to the sidewalk along South Queen Street. The new building’s 69-space parking lot will be located roughly where the old building currently stands.

Feakins wrote that he's looking forward to the development becoming a thriving community for working families in Lancaster.

"I'm honored to play a part in Lancaster's transformative journey," he wrote.