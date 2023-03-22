Demolition began Tuesday morning on a series of homes on North Plum Street that were damaged by a March 13 fire.

The teardown is being handled by Empire Services, a Reading-based demolition company, which has taken down backyard sheds, trees and fences ahead of demolishing the homes. Empire Foreman Konor Yurkons said the project is expected to last three weeks, with most of the work happening this week.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace announced the demolition of 521-535 N. Plum St. on Saturday, saying the properties are in “imminent danger of collapse.”

The properties were previously condemned in 2019, when city officials detected “geological anomalies” that compromised the foundations of the homes. In 2017, 527 N. Plum St. was condemned during a construction project, and 521 N. Plum St. was condemned in 2019 for discharging sewage into the back and side yards of the property, according to the mayor’s news release.

Yurkons said the city warned Empire of unstable ground around the properties, but they have not run into many issues yet. They will be exercising care in the next few days as the demolition continues.

The last two homes on the end of the block, 537 and 539 N. Plum St., are not being torn down and had residents in them prior to the fire. Four adults, two children and two pets were displaced from the properties after the fire.

Ceiyonna Oncey-Stewart, 16, and her grandfather, Ron Chambers, 73, were renting the top floor of 539 N. Plum St. with Oncey-Stewart’s mother before the fire. They have been displaced because of smoke and water damage and are living in a hotel until repairs are complete. Oncey-Stewart said her mother said the family would move into the apartment again if all of the damage is fixed.

Fire marshals have not determined the cause of the fire, according to the mayor’s news release. An investigation is ongoing. Lancaster Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson could not be reached for comment on the investigation.

A small group of people gathered near the fence behind 531 N. Plum St. on Tuesday as a track hoe began demolishing the backyard features of the property.

One neighborhood resident, Justina Godfrey, 27, and her 2-year-old son, Theo, watched from the crowd. Godfrey said she was relieved to see the properties being removed because they have been a eyesore ever since she and her husband moved in across the street in 2020.

The city has not said what its plans are for the tract, but Godfrey said the city has been in touch with residents and will keep them apprised of any developments in the coming weeks.