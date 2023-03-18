Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace announced in a news release Saturday afternoon that the eight previously condemned homes damaged in the N. Plum Street fire last week will be demolished.

On March 13, around 5:45 p.m., there was a fire on the 500 block of N. Plum Street, according to previous reporting. Lancaster County-Wide Communications marked the fire under control at 8:33 p.m., but some of the at least 20 different emergency crews were there until the next morning.

The fire impacted all ten row homes; eight of the ten properties were condemned. The remaining two homes were occupied which displaced two families: four adults, two kids and two pets. There were no reported injuries.

According to the news release, the City of Lancaster’s chief building code official and an engineering firm determined that eight of the properties, 521-535 N. Plum St., are in "imminent danger of collapse" and "must be demolished as soon as possible." Properties 537 and 539 N. Plum St. were determined not to be in danger of collapse. The city is working with a contractor to demolish as early as March 20.

City Fire Marshalls haven't determined the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing, the news release said.

"Within the next two weeks, the City of Lancaster will be in touch again with additional information about potential next steps," the news release said.

Mayor Sorace also said the news release was delivered to residents in the blocks surrounding the 500 block of N. Plum Street.