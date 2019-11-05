Manheim Township flipped to blue Tuesday night as Democratic challengers overtook incumbent Republican commissioners.

Franklin & Marshall College professor Allison Troy and part-time consultant Barry Kauffman beat board president Al Kling, 77, and commissioner Dave Heck, 65.

Troy, 37, and Kauffman, 68, based their campaigns on limiting sprawl and increased transparency. Troy and Kauffman will join fellow Democrats Thomas G. O’Brien and Samuel M. Mecum. The sole Republican commissioner will be board vice president Donna E. DiMeo.

The results are:

Troy (D) 5,655

Kauffman (D) 5,355

Heck (R) 4,684

Kling (R) 4,334

In other contested municipal elections:

DRUMORE

Gerald L. Sensenig (R) 294

David “Dave” Hanks (D) 51

EAST DONEGAL

Allen Esbenshade (R) 880

Abram Campbell (D) 361

EAST HEMPFIELD

Scott Wiglesworth (R) 3,027

Andrew C. Weaver (R) 2,926

Darlene Oliver (D) 2,692

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP

Peggy Dearolf (R) 380

Todd R. Weiss (D)133

WARWICK

4-year term:

Kelly Gutshall (R) 2,352

Jeffrey A. Tennis (R) 2,317

George F. Sayles (D) 1,394

6-year term:

Herb Flosdorf (R) 2,351

Marcello Medini (D) 1,321

WEST DONEGAL

Roger Snyder (R) 1,251

Douglas Hottenstein (R) 1,229

Katie Burnett (D) 786

BOROUGHS

AKRON

Justin Gehman (R) 549

Nathan Imhoff (R) 537

Paul K. Swangren (R) 489

John Williamson (D) 366

COLUMBIA

Heather Zink (D/R) 1,101

Sharon Lintner (D) 921

Eric Kauffman (R) 868

Howard N. Stevens (D) 737

Kelly Murphy (R) 696

James R. Settle II (R) 594

Michael Shomody (D) 587

EAST PETERSBURG

Debra Miller (D) 520

Lauren Houck (D) 499

John Herr (D) 498

Adam Gochnauer (R) 497

Sandra Valdez (D) 448

Connie McElwain (R) 446

John M. Schick (R) 431

ELIZABETHTOWN

2nd Ward 1 seat, 2 candidates:

Jeff McCloud (R) 278

John Auker-Andres (D) 153

3rd Ward 1 seat, 2 candidates:

Phillip P. Clark (R) 541

Deb Jones (D) 396

LITITZ

1st Ward

David R. Brubaker (D) 241

Scott Hain (R) 234

3rd Ward

Andrew Greiner (R) 487

Brad Bergman (D) 443

MANHEIM

2nd Ward

Jared Longenecker (R) 212

Noah Martin (R) 205

Donna M. Hlavacek (D) 134

MARIETTA

Rebecca Carroll Baltozer (R) 312

Jeffery Marsh (D/R) 309

Freddy States (D) 303

Bill Dalzell (D) 267

Frederick O. Gabriel II (R) 216

MILLERSVILLE

Lauren Hauck (D) 646

Carrie Smith (D) 626

Brooke Magni (D) 590

David T. Aichele (R) 478

Bruce Cantey (R) 464

Michael C. Kirkham (R) 460