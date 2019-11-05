Manheim Township flipped to blue Tuesday night as Democratic challengers overtook incumbent Republican commissioners.
Franklin & Marshall College professor Allison Troy and part-time consultant Barry Kauffman beat board president Al Kling, 77, and commissioner Dave Heck, 65.
Troy, 37, and Kauffman, 68, based their campaigns on limiting sprawl and increased transparency. Troy and Kauffman will join fellow Democrats Thomas G. O’Brien and Samuel M. Mecum. The sole Republican commissioner will be board vice president Donna E. DiMeo.
The results are:
Troy (D) 5,655
Kauffman (D) 5,355
Heck (R) 4,684
Kling (R) 4,334
In other contested municipal elections:
DRUMORE
Gerald L. Sensenig (R) 294
David “Dave” Hanks (D) 51
EAST DONEGAL
Allen Esbenshade (R) 880
Abram Campbell (D) 361
EAST HEMPFIELD
Scott Wiglesworth (R) 3,027
Andrew C. Weaver (R) 2,926
Darlene Oliver (D) 2,692
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP
Peggy Dearolf (R) 380
Todd R. Weiss (D)133
WARWICK
4-year term:
Kelly Gutshall (R) 2,352
Jeffrey A. Tennis (R) 2,317
George F. Sayles (D) 1,394
6-year term:
Herb Flosdorf (R) 2,351
Marcello Medini (D) 1,321
WEST DONEGAL
Roger Snyder (R) 1,251
Douglas Hottenstein (R) 1,229
Katie Burnett (D) 786
BOROUGHS
AKRON
Justin Gehman (R) 549
Nathan Imhoff (R) 537
Paul K. Swangren (R) 489
John Williamson (D) 366
COLUMBIA
Heather Zink (D/R) 1,101
Sharon Lintner (D) 921
Eric Kauffman (R) 868
Howard N. Stevens (D) 737
Kelly Murphy (R) 696
James R. Settle II (R) 594
Michael Shomody (D) 587
EAST PETERSBURG
Debra Miller (D) 520
Lauren Houck (D) 499
John Herr (D) 498
Adam Gochnauer (R) 497
Sandra Valdez (D) 448
Connie McElwain (R) 446
John M. Schick (R) 431
ELIZABETHTOWN
2nd Ward 1 seat, 2 candidates:
Jeff McCloud (R) 278
John Auker-Andres (D) 153
3rd Ward 1 seat, 2 candidates:
Phillip P. Clark (R) 541
Deb Jones (D) 396
LITITZ
1st Ward
David R. Brubaker (D) 241
Scott Hain (R) 234
3rd Ward
Andrew Greiner (R) 487
Brad Bergman (D) 443
MANHEIM
2nd Ward
Jared Longenecker (R) 212
Noah Martin (R) 205
Donna M. Hlavacek (D) 134
MARIETTA
Rebecca Carroll Baltozer (R) 312
Jeffery Marsh (D/R) 309
Freddy States (D) 303
Bill Dalzell (D) 267
Frederick O. Gabriel II (R) 216
MILLERSVILLE
Lauren Hauck (D) 646
Carrie Smith (D) 626
Brooke Magni (D) 590
David T. Aichele (R) 478
Bruce Cantey (R) 464
Michael C. Kirkham (R) 460