A Lancaster city activist and Democratic Socialists of America member is launching a campaign against Rep. Mike Sturla — the first intraparty opposition he’ll face since he first ran in 1990.

Daulton Lease, 26, is a longtime Lancaster County resident and activist. Lease is a leader in local DSA chapter and climate change awareness organization Sunrise Movement Lancaster. His activism has led to his recent arrest for protesting the Mariner East Pipeline.

“The first thing that came to me when I decided to run for this position was I saw someone who hadn’t been challenged in 30 years and that’s not how democracy is supposed to work,” Lease said.

Lease will focus his campaign on advocating for Medicare For All and College for All policies at the state level in an attempt to make health care and education more affordable. He supports the Green New Deal, a “congressional resolution that lays out a grand plan for tackling climate change,” introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- New York, the New York Times reported. He also supports legalizing recreational marijuana.

Lease hopes to ride a statewide wave of Democrats — and specifically, democratic socialists — who got elected to the state House in 2018. While the Legislature remains controlled by Republicans, Reps. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia; Sara Innamorato, D-Allegheny and Summer Lee, D-Allegheny, were the first DSA-backed members to join the state General Assembly. These three representatives are a “huge inspiration” to Lease, he said.

Democratic socialism is a political philosophy that supports social ownership of the economy controlled by its workers via a political democracy, a model of government that falls between communism and capitalism, according to the DSA website.

“It’s not a lot [that] you get to see Pennsylvania pushing along progressive policies,” Lease said. “Someone from Lancaster would show that sort of policy applies to the more rural areas, too. They don’t just stick to the big cities.”

Lease claimed Sturla is not involved at a local level, with “basically no involvement” with Lancaster Stands Up, the local progressive advocacy organization. Lease is a member.

“There’s really a desire to have someone who is there to work with the people, standing at the forefront to bring about that change. Not just sitting in the office and legislating,” Lease said.

Sturla has been serving this district for longer than Lease has been alive — a total of 28 years. Sturla ran unopposed in the 2018 election, and overcame his Republican opponent in 2016 with approximately 73% of the vote.

Sturla said he does not know Lease, but will “gladly have that debate.”

On accusations that he’s not spending time within his district, Sturla said he spends a lot of time here and Lease’s activism must not be “a very effective protest” since he has never heard his name before.

“Hey look, it’s what democratic politics is about in the United States of America,” Sturla added. “Everybody gets to say what they want to and we’ll see where policies go.”

JoAnn Hentz, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said Lease did not go through the party before announcing his run.

“Mike (Sturla) has done so much for the people he represents,” Hentz said. “He now has prestige enough to be effective for us since he is the only one of our contingent of representatives who is a Democrat.”

Lancaster County has only one Democrat — Sturla — within the General Assembly. The other 10 representatives and two senators are Republicans.

“I would see no reason for [Sturla] not to continue, but that doesn’t stop anybody from coming forward and running,” Hentz added, noting the party will not select its candidates until its endorsement convention in 2020.

Lease, a warehouse employee, will launch his website this week.