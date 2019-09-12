Thursday night is the third presidential debate for the Democratic Party’s top candidates, including Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

If you’re deciding to switch off Thursday Night Football and watch the party’s leading candidates hash it out all on one stage -- opposed to the two different nights for the last two debates -- here’s how and where you can watch.

Where can I watch? Is the debate on TV?

ABC and Univision will host tonight’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate at Texas Southern University in Houston.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis and Univision’s Jorge Ramos will moderate the event.

ABC and Univision will exclusively broadcast the event, with Univision broadcasting it in Spanish translation. The debate will air live at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on those channels.

Are there any local watch parties?

The Lancaster County Democratic Committee is hosting a free debate watch party at its headquarters at 53 N. Duke St. in its Underground meeting room. of the LCDC Headquarters. The event begins at 7:30 PM, and is open to anyone wishing to meet with other Dems and discuss the candidates or platform issues. Attendees are encouraged to bring your own beverages and snacks.

Can I livestream?

ABC will livestream it on the ABC app, its website and Facebook.

Univision will livestream it on its YouTube, Facebook and Periscope.

YouTube, Apple News and Twitter will also livestream the event, Fortune reported.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Who will be on the debate stage?

There are still 20 candidates in the running, but only 10 met the polling and fundraising requirements from the Democratic National Committee to be invited to the third debate.

Here are the candidates you’ll see see on stage tonight:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

What’s different since the last debate?

Several members have dropped from the race, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

There have been some changes in national polls, including Biden losing his strong lead above other candidates.