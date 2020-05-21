One of the Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in November admitted he did not want to run at this time but felt he needed to because his opponent “could not win.”

Paul Daigle said during a virtual forum between the two candidates he would have preferred to run for Congress when his 11-year-old daughter was older and hoped former congressional candidate Jess King or Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El would run.

Because the two declined to run for the seat in a Republican-dominated 11th Congressional District, which spans all of Lancaster and the southern half of York counties, the student employee supervisor at Franklin & Marshall College said he felt “compelled” to run against Sarah Hammond, a high school field hockey coach.

“Honestly, Sarah’s position could not win, and I saw the quality of the work she put forth as not being enough to win,” Daigle said during the forum, moderated by Lancaster Democratic Committee Chair Diane Topakian. “We can’t have two more years of Lloyd.”

Hammond used the debate to set herself apart as a more progressive candidate, criticizing Daigle’s past public comments that he is personally pro-life and noting she was endorsed by the local chapter of the environmental advocacy organization Sunrise Movement.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the country is in need of “bold, progressive policies,” such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

Medicare for All is generally thought of as a government-funded program to guarantee health insurance for every American. Daigle changed course during Wednesday’s forum and said he supports the proposal. Daigle previously told LNP | LancasterOnline he supported a public option. He said he was reversing this position during the forum because he believes health care is a right and received encouragement from King.

Similar positions, differing visions

The two shared similar positions on federal gun control efforts, criminal justice reform, working in a bipartisan way and affordable housing but had some different ideas on how the topics should be addressed. For example, Hammond said she supports the Green New Deal’s proposal for environmentally friendly and affordable housing, while Daigle said he believes there needs to be a national housing bill for developers to incentivize green housing development as the country recovers from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

“Listen: We’re in PA-11,” Hammond said. “All of us know in this district you can’t win without Republicans.”

Hammond also touted her political efforts in her hometown, Hanover, which previously had nearly no Democratic support in “reddest part of the congressional district.” When she ran unsuccessfully in special elections in the area, she said she “moved the needle” to make the area more competitive.

Daigle said he credits the Democratic organizers in the area over Hammond for Democratic gains and that she still lost by nearly 40% in those races.

Whichever candidate wins the June 2 primary election will have an uphill battle in a Republican-leaning district where Smucker won by about 18 percentage points, even with King building the most extensive organizing campaign and raising more money than any previous Lancaster Democrat.