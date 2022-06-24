Editor's note: a previous version of the headline to this story misspelled Jon Meacham's first name as "John."

As the Lancaster Chamber celebrated its 150th anniversary at its annual dinner Thursday, attendees heard from a historian who said American history provides reasons for optimism, but not cause for complacency.

“There was never a once upon a time, and there’s not going to be a happily even after, because it is all up to us. Strong democracies require strong people,” Jon Meacham, presidential historian and Pulitzer-prize winning author, told an audience of 2,000.

Meacham extolled the “democratic capitalism” he says has been the bedrock of the country’s progress since it offers rewards for hard work.

“Citizens make the best customers,” he said. “You don’t want to live in a noncapitalistic system, and the United States of America is the best functioning system of democratic capitalism.”

Meacham, the author of biographies of Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson and George H.W. Bush, said thriving through the current period when the country’s divisions are often on display will require citizens to be curious, exercise candor, and show empathy toward others.

“American history tells us that if I respect your rights and if I respect your vote, you are more likely to respect my rights and my votes. That’s the rule of law,” said Meacham, who is currently working on a biography of James Madison, the fourth president of the United States, and his wife, Dolley Madison.

After COVID-19 prompted the chamber to livestream its annual event in 2020 and a hold a hybrid event at Clipper Magazine stadium last year, Thursday’s event in the Freedom Ballroom at the Lancaster County Convention Center marked the return of the traditional in-person gathering.

After giving his 25-minute speech, Meacham sat down onstage with Tom Baldrige, chamber president and CEO, for a round of questions on topics including the current political climate, which he says has tested his optimism about the country.

“A significant portion of the country has chosen a loyalty to a single person and a party over the principles that are supposed to unite us,” Meacham said.

Meacham said that remembering the country was founded on an idea — not ethnicity or geography — can provide stability during tough times.

“We created a country where if you accept the idea, you’re one of us. And you can’t be situational about the rule of law and the Declaration of independence,” he said. “Disagreement is part of the oxygen of democracy, but you’ve got to listen to the ref. … At some point you’ve got to keep playing.”

In another answer, Meacham said President Richard Nixon was the most underrated historical figure because he governed from the center, which helped stabilize the country after the turbulence of the 1960s.

“And in resigning, he demonstrated the rarest of things in a politician: a sense of shame,” Meacham said.

Other answers included: Most overrated historical figure? Woodrow Wilson. Favorite historical movie? “Saving Private Ryan.” Dinner with anyone, living or dead? Jesus and the apostles at The Last Supper. Who would you have breakfast with? “You, Tom. Because let’s be honest, you have a lot of free time now.”

The chamber dinner was the last for Baldrige as president. After 22 years in the position, he retires today and will be succeeded Monday by Heather Valudes, who has been the chamber’s vice president.

The evening ended with a farewell video from Baldrige, who then appeared onstage to say farewell in person.

In his closing remarks, Baldrige urged the audience to do four things: give money to the chamber, buy from local companies, support local media companies, and make sure businesses lead on issues important to the community.

“Lancaster, imagine what we can do if we all work together,” he said, dropping the mic.

The dinner program also included the presentation of four business awards. S. Dale High, chair emeritus of the High Cos. and chair of the board of the High Foundation, received the inaugural Catalyst Award; Vanessa Philbert, chief executive officer for Community Action Partnership, received the Athena Award; Jeffrey Ouellet, managing partner at Appel, Yost & Zee law firm, received the Small Businessperson of the Year Award; and Steve Geisenberger, a former principal at the Walz Group, received the Exemplar Award.