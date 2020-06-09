The coronavirus has been disproportionately deadly to the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. And in Pennsylvania, dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes are the most common “comorbidities” among COVID-19 victims, according to the Department of Health.

A comorbidity is the presence of more than one disease or disorder in the same person at the same time.

The department cautioned that while various health conditions were present in many of those who died from COVID-19, they did not necessarily make the person more susceptible to the disease.

It also noted that, “While medical certifiers are encouraged to include comorbidities that significantly contributed to the death, medical certifiers often under report comorbidity data.”

Only about 63% of COVID-19 death reports have included comorbidity information, according to the department. That's about 3,700 of Pennsylvania’s 5,886 COVID-19 deaths as of June 5.

Below is the list of comorbidities, in descending order, that were present in those who died from COVID-19.

“Since an individual may have multiple comorbidities, this count is not mutually exclusive,” the department noted. “For instance, a decedent with hypertension and diabetes will be counted in both comorbidity types.”

Neuro: Dementia — 1,280

Cardio: Hypertension — 1,236

Metabolic: Diabetes — 746

Respiratory: COPD — 464

Cardio: Coronary Artery Disease — 439

Kidney: Chronic — 404

Cardio: Congestive Heart Failure — 398

Cancer — 245

Neuro: Parkinson’s — 151

Kidney: End-Stage Renal — 129

Metabolic: Obesity — 119

Respiratory: Sleep Apnea — 49

Respiratory: Asthma — 47

Liver: Cirrhosis — 27

Immuno: Organ Transplant — 12

Immuno: HIV — 11

Liver: Chronic — 6