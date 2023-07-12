The schedule for construction at the Centerville Road exit of Route 30 in East Hempfield Township has been updated due to rain in the forecast for Thursday.

The opening of a new temporary off-ramp will take place tonight instead of Thursday night. The right lane of Route 30 west will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Flaggers will be in place on Centerville Road. Work is expected to be completed at 6 a.m.

The work previously scheduled for Wednesday night, which requires a lane closure on Centerville between Route 30 and Estelle Drive, will still take place.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes due to expected delays.

On Thursday, work will continue behind barriers with no traffic disruptions.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.