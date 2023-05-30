Delays are expected on Route 30 near Centerville Road tonight and Thursday night due to bridge work.

Starting at 9 tonight, crews will stop traffic on Route 30 eastbound five times, for up to 15 minutes at a time, to set beams for the new bridge carrying Centerville Road over Route 30.

A lane restriction will be in place starting at 7:30 p.m. in preparation for the work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, crews will repeat the process on Route 30 west.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.