Drivers should expect delays on Centerville Road during the day Wednesday and avoid some intersections completely Thursday night because of an ongoing project to widen the road.

On Wednesday, the intersection of Centerville Road and Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) will have brief traffic stoppages between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. so workers can replace the existing traffic signals with temporary signals. Minor delays are expected, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the intersections of Centerville and Hempland roads, and Centerville Road and Old Tree Drive will have traffic stoppages in all directions so workers can remove the metal arms that existing traffic signals are attached to and install temporary signals. PennDOT is advising drivers to find alternate routes during the overnight work due to longer delays.

The ongoing, $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road requires traffic signals to be relocated permanently. Temporary signals will be used until the road is widened, according to PennDOT.

The entire project is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.