Roadwork on Centerville Road will affect traffic during the day on Monday and multiple nights throughout the week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Cornerstone Drive and Centerville Road will have flaggers in place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for pipe work.

Monday night from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., the Centerville Road bridge over Route 30 will have a lane restriction with flaggers in place. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound Route 30 will have rolling stops lasting up to 15 minutes.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, there will be lane restrictions on westbound Route 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for overhead bridge deck work.

Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. there will be lane restrictions on Centerville Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. so the ramps to Route 30 can be temporarily shifted. Flaggers will be in place on the on- and off-ramps to eastbound Route 30.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.