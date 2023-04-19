A section of Centerville Road will be limited to a single lane of traffic Wednesday night and Thursday night for a paving project.

With delays expected, drivers should find alternate routes around the work zone, the state Department of Transportation said in a press release.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night and Thursday night, contractors will be paving over pipe trenches on Centerville Road between the Route 30 interchange and Estelle Drive. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.