Roadwork at the Centerville Road exit of Route 30 will cause traffic delays between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic on Centerville Road and the ramps from Route 30 will be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time so workers can install new traffic signal poles.

The work is weather permitting.

PennDOT says travelers should consider alternate routes to avoid the delays.

The new traffic signals are part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.