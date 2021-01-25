Drivers along Route 741 in Paradise Township should expect delays after a motorcycle crash there Monday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County 911.

A motorcycle drove off-road and into a fence on Strasburg Road near Keneagy Hill Road just after 7 p.m. Monday, the supervisor said. The motorcycle driver sustained a “significant injury” in the crash, the supervisor said.

Drivers in the area should expect a delay, the supervisor said.

The supervisor could not say how long the delays would last.