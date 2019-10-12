Lancaster city is firmly committed to renovating Culliton Park next year, Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Plans to overhaul the southwest neighborhood park have been in the works for some time. The city had hoped to start in 2018, then 2019, but “we hit some major stumbling blocks,” the mayor said.

Among them: Having to work around a large-diameter underground sewer pipe, and having to rethink some design elements after the construction bidding came back significantly higher than expected.

“We have a budget we have to live in,” Sorace said.

So city officials are reviewing the design, figuring out which elements can be less expensive, or phased in later. They’re incorporating residents’ feedback garnered through the SoWe neighborhood group’s parks committee.

Plans call for incorporating the adjacent Rostolsky Recycling property into the park. The business is moving a couple hundred yards south, to 230 Hazel St.

Culliton Park’s renovation cost was estimated last year at $2.27 million — a figure cited in the project list for the city’s $112 million bond issue that fall. Bond funds totaling $1.25 million were earmarked for the park.

This week, City Council took action to make $500,000 available for the work through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program, or RACP.

The RACP money was previously intended for a neighborhood revitalization initiative. Three nonprofits, led by Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, SoWe’s parent organization, planned to buy blighted houses and renovate them into affordable rental properties. The money was to be channeled through the city’s Land Bank.

However, RACP grants typically go to single, large-scale projects. As things progressed, it became clear that trying to administer RACP funding across multiple smaller projects wasn’t going to work, LHOP executive director Ray D’Agostino said.

Since the money had been designated for the southeast, the decision was made to redirect the funding toward Culliton Park’s renovation instead, he and the mayor said.

While state officials still have to approve the plan and sign off on the funding, they’ve given the city a “green light” to proceed, Sorace said.

LHOP will seek other funding sources for the housing rehabilitation program, D’Agostino said.

Another $240,000 for the park’s renovation is to come through the Robert J. Gunterberg Charitable Foundation.

Its president is Carol Culliton, in whose honor the former Farnum Park was renamed in December 2017. Culliton pledged to donate an additional $240,000 through the foundation over several years toward the park’s maintenance after the renovation.