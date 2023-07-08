The opening of the new school replacing the Dominican monastery in Manheim Township has been delayed a year even as the first students are scheduled to begin classes in September.

Originally scheduled to open in time for the 2023-24 school year, the $10 million to $11 million renovation project at the Mary Francis Bachmann School at 1834 Lititz Pike can’t begin until highway and building permits are obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the township.

In the meantime, enrollment for the school for students in grades one through 12 is open, although classes for the 2023-24 school year will be only for students in grades five through eight. Those classes will be held at CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health’s campus at 1929 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township. All other students would be enrolling for the 2024-25 school year, when all classes are expected to begin at the new school.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, a children's behavioral health and social service provider, announced its plans for the school in January 2022, three months after the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary was dissolved and the remaining sisters moved to Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx. The monastery was built in 1955 to accommodate nearly 40 nuns, but at the end only four lived in the 35,000-square-foot building just north of Route 30.

The former monastery has multiple driveways that have yet to be recognized by PennDOT, including one that exits onto Lititz Pike. Manheim Township officials won’t allow construction to begin until a highway occupancy permit is secured for the driveways, according to CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health President Philip Goropoulos.

Because the driveways were used without any permissions from PennDOT since the mid-1900s, Goropoulos said the school had to begin the process as if there weren’t any driveways in place at all, which is taking much longer than they anticipated.

Goropoulos said the process is nearly completed and he hopes to obtain a building permit from the township to begin renovations in September. Once renovations begin, he said, it should take approximately nine months to complete. In the meantime, work to prepare for the renovations is already underway.

Changes to the property will include the complete renovation of the former monastery’s interior, including converting the living spaces and visitors’ areas into classrooms and the barn into a gym and multipurpose space.

In spite of the delays, Goropoulos said the cost of the project will only increase slightly, keeping the organization within its original projected budget, which includes the $3.5 million purchase of the former monastery.

And all roadblocks aside, Goropoulos said the school is excited to welcome its first class of approximately 25 students in grades five to eight.

“We thought we could find a little bit of a niche… as (the students) shift into those middle school years,” Goropoulos said of why the school is first focusing on grades five to eight.”That seemed like a sweet spot for us to be able to do where we could really add something unique to the curriculums available to to the community.”

And though the school isn’t offering classes for students in grades one through four and nine through 12 until next year, 75% of the 40 family inquiries regarding the 2023-24 school year so far have been for those grades.

“With the limited marketing we have done there has been positive feedback and interest from members of the community and families,” Goropoulos wrote in an email.

The goal in the 2024-25 school year is to have at least 160 students and then slowly build up to the school’s 280-student capacity, Goropoulos said.

Tuition will be based on a fair share tuition model, meaning each family's tuition contribution is based on its income. Specifically, families are expected to contribute 10% of their annual income, but costs should not surpass $13,600. The cap for the 2023-24 school year is $6,800 because certain elements of the school are not yet in place, such as the music program and a play area that would be included on the monastery grounds.

Students enrolling this year, and likely for the 2024-25 school year, will be offered the “Founding Family” program discount requiring a contribution that is only 5% of a family’s income from the time they enroll to graduation, Goropoulos said.

“The idea was to figure out what was a fair point and where it became reasonable for many people,” Goropoulos said.

Tuition rates are similar to those at the St. John Neumann School in Columbia, which is also operated by CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health and serves children ages 6 weeks through kindergarten.

‘It’s about community’

Starting in the 2024-25 school year, classes will be offered year-round with two-week breaks in each season (fall, winter, spring and summer). On-campus activities will be offered during the breaks.

“We offer a unique approach and a shift to a year-round programmatic calendar, so our program is a transition for most families but offers a world of opportunity and possibility to families,” Goropoulos wrote in an email.

Due to the delay in renovations, the 2023-24 school year will follow a traditional school calendar. And, to accommodate fewer grade levels, the school will start with three full-time staff and one administrator before increasing to a total of 30 full-time teachers and administrators in the 2024-25 school year.

“This school was really about building community,” Goropoulos said. “That's partly why we began the school, is this family focused approach to really improving and enhancing and creating a healthier community.”

Rooted in the Catholic ideology of St. Joseph Children’s Health, Mary Francis Bachmann School will adhere to some concepts of Catholic teaching but will not implement religious teachings in its curriculum.

“The concepts of Catholic social teaching are at the heart of all that we do,” Goropoulos said. “Those really reflect upon honoring and respecting the dignity of all people, valuing community and caring for the most vulnerable, caring for the environment.”

Goropoulos said parents on both sides of the political spectrum are intrigued by the school’s teaching approach. Attempts to censor and limit what information is shared in classrooms, for example, has been a concern on some parents’ minds, he said, as they determine whether or not the Bachmann School is right for them.

Curriculum at the school will be regularly reviewed by a curriculum committee that Goropoulos said will “certainly help us modify our like reading list, for example, to make sure that it is reflective of the community and inclusive of diverse voices as opposed to the traditional canon which tends to be mostly male and white.”

Goropoulos said the goal at the school is to allow children to “discover and find themselves,” and to encourage them to follow a career path based on the interests they begin to develop there.

“We’re building all of our curriculum in a way that positions students well for the future that they desire and not the future that we desire for them,” Goropoulos said.

