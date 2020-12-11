A Delaware man who drove to Lancaster County last fall to try to have sex with someone he thought was a teenage girl will be on probation for four years and must register under Megan’s Law for life.

Michael David Towner, 35, of Magnolia, Delaware, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty before Lancaster County Judge Judge Dennis Reinaker to attempted statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and related charges.

The “girl” was actually Justin Perry, or “Mr. 17540” — which is his Leola ZIP code. Perry is a self-described vigilante who confronts potential child predators on video.

Perry posed as the girl and recorded the encounter at the Rutter’s convenience store in Leola on Sept. 30, 2019. Perry then provided state police with the recording and text messages he exchanged with Towner.

In one exchange, “the girl” asks Towner if he cares that she is 15 and he replied: “I really don’t care as long as your (sic) alright (sic) with me having sex with you and being around you,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

At the meeting, which Perry recorded and posted online, Towner shows Perry condoms he purchased in preparation for Towner’s visit, and Towner admits to sending the online messages and being there for sex with the girl.

Perry has conducted several dozen such stings since 2018. Law enforcement does not condone his vigilantism and his efforts have been sidelined by the pandemic.

For related coverage: