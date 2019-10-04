A Delaware man has been charged with arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex after he drove to Lancaster County and was confronted and recorded by a local vigilante who had been posing as the girl online.
Michael David Towner, 34, of Magnolia, Delaware, was charged Friday with nine felonies, including criminal attempt and solicitation of various sex acts from a minor.
Justin Perry, who posed as the girl, recorded the encounter Monday at the Rutter’s convenience store in Leola and then provided state police with the recording as well as text messages he exchanged with Towner.
In one online exchange, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says, “the girl” asks Towner if he cares that she is 15. Towner replies: “I really don’t care as long as your (sic) alright (sic) with me having sex with you and being around you.”
At the meeting in East Lampeter Township, which Perry recorded and posted online, Towner shows Perry condoms he purchased in preparation for his visit, and Towner also admits to sending the online messages and being there for sex with the girl.
Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick approved the charges, and Towner was arraigned on the charges Friday before District Judge William Benner Jr., then released on $100,000 bail.
Not his first go-round
Perry, who set up the encounter, runs a Facebook page publicizing his efforts. Using the name “Mr. 17540” — a reference to the ZIP code of his Leola hometown — he records videos of him meeting the men and berating them for trying to meet young girls.
A similar sting led to charges and a September 2018 conviction against a Columbia man who Perry confronted at Lancaster’s Binns Park in July 2018 after exchanging text messages in which he pretended to be a 15-year-old girl interested in sex.
During the investigation of the Columbia man, David Wise, the district attorney’s office charged Perry with criminal use of a cellphone, among other things, before dropping those charges.
In the most recent case, the district attorney’s office warned about the possible hazards of Perry’s activities.
“While he provided crucial evidence in this case, we continue to caution him of the potential dangers these kinds of actions present. Specifically, confronting an individual in this manner carries risk because there is no telling what the other person will do,” district attorney spokesman Brett Hambright said.
“The proper procedure, and our recommendation, is for individuals to contact police with information about predatory actions or threats against children,” he said.