Defunding police doesn't mean closing police departments, Lancaster NAACP panelists say

Racial justice advocates calling for defunding police departments are not suggesting that 911 calls would go unanswered or shootings ignored, a state lawmaker said Thursday during a Lancaster NAACP forum on criminal justice.

“It’s not about removing all police,” state Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, said during the hour-long online discussion.

The catchphrase, which has become trendy in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody, refers to reallocating some resources from the police to others, such as social workers, who may be better equipped to respond to nonviolent disputes.

“It’s about using those resources for other things we believe are more productive,” said Harris, whose legislative focus includes criminal justice reform.

Also during the forum, the second of four in the NAACP’s “We Are Done Dying” series, the panelists expressed general support for police who are assigned to schools, known as school resource officers.

The Rev. Sherry Lupton, a retired Lancaster County juvenile probation supervisor, said data shows that juvenile arrests decline in schools where the officers develop one-on-one relationships with students. She said her own experience working with school resource officers mirrored the data.

“The kids know the officers, and the officer can talk to them,” Lupton said. “Because of the officers we have, it’s more relational. As a result, we don’t have a lot of kids getting charged in school.”

Chris McNeil, a mental health counselor in Richmond, Virginia, agreed with Lupton, saying he worked in a school district where the presence of officers who got to know students improved school climate.

“I would definitely find ways to enhance the relationship of that position,” McNeil said. “I think they should stay.”

But Harris drew the line at having armed officers “policing our children as if they are criminals.”

Harris said he would insist that police in schools have training in psychology, child development and conflict de-escalation. He said he also is concerned about criminalizing childish pranks and minor fights.

Another panelist Tony Collins, president of the Blake Collins Group, a public relations firm, advocated for eliminating cash bail that leads to imprisonment of poor defendants before trial.

More than 90% of defendants show up for trial in jurisdictions that find nonjail alternatives for those who can't post bail, he said.

The NAACP series continues Thursday when the topic will be “Health and Economics.” Those interested in attending next week’s webinar can register at tinyurl.com/yc9375xs.