For the second time, a mistrial was declared in the case of a Lancaster man charged with fatally shooting another city man in October 2017.

And now, the attorney for Wilberto Melendez, 44, wants a judge to prevent prosecutors from trying the case a third time, citing constitutional protections against double-jeopardy - that is, being tried twice for the same crime.

District Attorney Heather Adams said while the judge in the case will need to rule on the defense’s motion, “it is our intention to see that Mr. Melendez is held responsible for this crime.”

Prosecutors say Melendez shot William Earl Cooper Jr., 31, on Oct. 27, 2017, in the 300 block of South Marshall Street. Cooper died at Lancaster General Hospital a few hours later. Melendez is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn declared a mistrial on May 14 after a prosecution witness testified that Melendez choked a female acquaintance of Cooper’s just before the shooting.

Melendez’s May 2019 trial also ended in a mistrial when a witness testified that he heard Melendez say, "I beat one before, I'll beat one again."

It was an apparent reference to his 2016 jury acquittal in the death of Jeremy Torres at a November 2014 party in Lancaster.

Melendez’s defense attorney, Jack McMahon, said on Thursday that while he doesn’t think prosecutors intended for the witness to testify about the alleged choking at the May retrial, it amounted to prosecutorial misconduct and as such, the case should be dropped.

The choking testimony, he said, “was detrimental and prejudicial and totally not true, in my opinion.”

McMahon also said the prosecution knew the witness had claimed to have seen Melendez choking the female, but that that information was never turned over to the defense, nor was the witness told not to testify about it, given its prejudicial nature.

And noting that it was a prosecution witness’ testimony that led to the previous mistrial, McMahon said prosecutors should have known to have been more careful.

Adams, on Friday, said it’s the prosecution’s position that “this statement did not deprive the defendant of a fair trial to such an extent that double jeopardy is implicated. The declaration of a mistrial was unfortunate. The Commonwealth and the family and friends of Will Cooper are eager to retry this case.”

McMahon said it was his first time in 43 years of practicing law that he’s had two mistrials in the same case.

A hearing on McMahon’s motion to bar retrial and dismiss the charges is scheduled before Spahn on Sept. 16.