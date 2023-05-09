A federal prosecutor and an attorney representing Jan. 6 defendant Samuel Lazar want court records related to Lazar’s case to remain sealed, despite a media coalition’s assertion they should be made public.

In a heavily redacted filing on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer and defense attorney Hope Lefeber wrote that a common-law balancing test weighs “against disclosure of any judicial records sought by the Press Coalition, to the extent they exist.”

Lazar, 37, was arrested at his Ephrata apartment on July 26, 2021, and charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes. He was recorded on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence during the riot outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The likelihood that a significant change occurred in Lazar’s case surfaced when an NBC reporter spotted Lazar’s mother and sister at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on March 17.

NBC reported Lazar was scheduled to be sentenced that day, citing “a source familiar with the proceedings.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website was updated a week later showing that Lazar is expected to be released from federal prison on Sept. 13.

But no documents reflecting a plea agreement or other disposition of Lazar’s case have been posted on the federal courts’ online record.

In arguing for the release of any documents being withheld, the media organizations argued the records were subject to First Amendment and common law rights of access.

Members of the coalition include The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, The New York Times, ABC, CBS and NBC.

In the months before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Lazar participated in “stop the steal” rallies at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg and outside the Lancaster County home of state Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Republican who was serving as House Speaker at the time. Cutler told the House January 6 Committee that former President Donald Trump and his associates attempted to contact him multiple times in the weeks after the 2020 election seeking his help in overturning Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

On Jan. 6, Lazar dressed in a tactical vest and wore green camouflage-pattern face paint as he used a handheld megaphone to encourage other rioters to “take their guns,” a reference to police guarding the Capitol. Lazar’s attire earned him the nickname “face paint blowhard” on online forums dedicated to identifying participants in the riot.