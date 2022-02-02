Lancaster city and the officer who fatally shot a man aren’t trying to unnecessarily withhold information from the man’s mother in her wrongful death suit against them, according to their defense attorney.

In what is likely to be the last court filing in what has been back-and-forth on the issue before a judge rules, David MacMain argued Monday that the defendants want to keep confidential information that is routinely kept confidential in court cases.

MacMain wrote the defense wants to keep confidential information such as addresses, birthdates and Social Security numbers of defendants and witnesses; policies that aren’t public and internal materials that could endanger the defendants or others; and personnel files.

Attorneys for Miguelina Peña contend that keeping the material confidential would hinder her ability to proceed. Peña is suing the city, the officer who shot Ricardo Muñoz, and the former police chief, contending they violated her son’s civil rights.

MacMain described as “hyperbolic and inaccurate” Peña’s attorneys’ assertion in her filing last month that she can’t agree to the city’s confidentiality proposal because “families across the nation . . . seek to understand the practices of police departments who routinely kill people suffering from mental health disabilities because the police officers are reckless and/or do not have appropriate training.”

Officer Karson Arnold was neither reckless, nor insufficiently trained, MacMain wrote.

“The footage from his body worn camera shows that, within four seconds of his arrival, he was suddenly and without warning attacked by a 27-year-old man who ran out of the house brandishing a knife over his head, forced to run for his life, and when his effort to retreat failed and Mr. Muñoz closed the distance to within seven feet, fire four shots to save his own life,” MacMain wrote.

MacMain also denied city police “routinely kill people.”

In the 10 years prior to Muñoz’s death, he cited four fatal shootings by officers in the city of about 60,000, which averages about 50,000 calls annually. All shootings were deemed justified by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

• Sept. 16, 2018: Ricardo Avenia, 29, was shot and killed by an officer responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. Avenia was seen holding a woman at gunpoint inside a home.

• Jan. 24, 2017: Jose Efrain Rodriguez, 18, was fatally shot by police after he shot at two officers with a stolen gun.

• May 19, 2015: Anthony Quinn Gomez Jr., 29, was fatally shot by an officer after another officer attempted to use a Taser on Gomez and Gomez shot him in the hand, with the bullet then entering his shoulder. The officer survived. The officers were serving a warrant for Gomez related to domestic violence.

• June 10, 2013: An officer fatally shot Gregory Bayne, 35, in the first block of North Queen Street after Bayne charged officers with a knife.

Background

Muñoz, 27, was killed Sept. 13, 2020, after police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance call, though the family maintained they called police for help because Muñoz, who had schizophrenia, was not taking medication and was becoming aggressive.

An investigation by the district attorney’s office cleared Arnold of acting criminally.

District Attorney Heather Adams said Arnold had no time except to run for his life and only began shooting because his life was in danger. She also said de-escalation tactics or less-than-lethal forces, such as a Taser, weren’t appropriate.

On Jan. 4, a federal judge dropped Lancaster County as a defendant in the suit.

Peña’s suit contended county policies led to a violation of Muñoz’s civil rights — his death — and cited the relationship between the county and city through 911 dispatch. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl ruled that county dispatchers had no personal involvement in the shooting.