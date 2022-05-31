The Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary will be back in Lancaster on Friday for a private ceremony to honor deceased members of their community whose graves were moved from the grounds of their former Manheim Township monastery to the St. Joseph’s New Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster Township.

The Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, will preside over the 11:30 a.m. blessing and dedication of the “Dominican Nuns” section of the cemetery at 175 Charles Road.

Twenty-four graves which had previously comprised a small cemetery at the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 1834 Lititz Pike were relocated after the nuns dissolved their monastery last September because of dwindling numbers. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory oversaw the disinterments which were arranged and paid for by the nuns.

Sister Marie Clare, a member of the community who died in April and was buried directly in the new cemetery, will also be honored.

Some 70 invited guests are expected to attend the dedication ceremony in the new graveyard, including the four Dominican nuns who were living at the Lititz Pike monastery before it closed, and have since moved to Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx.

The former Lititz Pike monastery property was bought for $3.5 million by CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health, which plans to make it the home of Mary Francis Bachmann School, a new private school for 1st through 12th grades that’s expected to open in the fall of 2023.

The monastery had operated at the site since 1955.