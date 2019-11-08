The decomposing body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area near Coatesville last week, and authorities remain uncertain of her identity and how she died.
"This woman is somebody’s daughter, sister, or mother," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a Facebook post. "We are asking for the public’s help to identify her and notify her family."
The woman is described as being small in stature, white or Hispanic and between the ages of 16 and 40. Police did not find identification on her or in the surrounding area.
But they disclosed that she had a tattoo of a ram or Capricorn symbol on her right hip and was wearing a yellow and gray sweatshirt. [Warning: Images are graphic.]
Her decomposing body was discovered by civilians on Oct. 29 in a wooded area near the 500 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township, Chester County. The area is is just north of Coatesville and about 10 miles east of Lancaster County. Authorities said the woman does not appear to be any of the missing persons reported in Chester County.
Map: Where the body was found
Authorities said there were no signs of trauma.
Anyone who can identify the woman or provide details of the circumstances of her death are asking to call Chester County Detective Sgt. Tom Goggin at 610-3644-6866 or Valley Township police officer James Chieffo at 610-383-7000.