Decline in refugee arrivals under Trump hasn't dimmed Lancaster's support for resettlement

After the doors opened on a wintry Sunday evening in January 2017 for a concert benefiting Church World Service, people kept coming.

Hundreds jammed shoulder-to-shoulder into Tellus 360 in downtown Lancaster with dozens lining staircases. People also congregated upstairs, where refugees from Burma, Congo, Cuba, Somalia and Syria manned booths to talk about their lives.

Politics, not music, spurred the outpouring. People came to stand with refugees against President Trump and his ban on asylum seekers.

CWS Lancaster that night raised about $28,000, 10 times the amount a year earlier. Just as important, the crowd affirmed the agency’s work.

It was a high point in Sheila Mastropietro’s 33-year career resettling the dispossessed.

Soon, yard signs began appearing across Lancaster County that said in English, Spanish and Arabic, “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

“Having CWS here changed the city and the county and brought out all these people who support diversity and helping others,” Mastropietro, 66, said in considering her legacy. She retires Friday as CWS Lancaster’s director — glad, she said, to have been a part of creating “a more cosmopolitan, diverse city.”

Church World Service, a national organization, has its only Pennsylvania office in Lancaster. Starting in 1987, Mastropietro began work in Lancaster for a Delaware County-based Church World Service contractor. Twenty years later, CWS hired her to open an office in Lancaster.

The change came with an emphasis on fundraising. As a result, Mastropietro after 2007 became a more visible champion of refugees and elevated CWS’ standing in the community.

At the same time, she diversified CWS Lancaster’s programs. The most visible initiative is refugee resettlement. But it also offers job search for refugees, English language classes, legal services for immigrants, translation, and services to minors who enter the United States without an adult.

Today, CWS Lancaster has a $2.45 million budget and a staff of 28, down from its peak of 34 in 2016-17 when the agency resettled 407 refugees, the most ever.

Since then, the Trump administration has reduced the number of arrivals. The number the United States agrees to take in has fallen from 110,000 in 2016 to 18,000 this year, an all-time low.

Church World Service in Lancaster resettled 210 last year and 48 this year until the COVID-19 pandemic halted arrivals in March. A Congolese family was the last to come.

But the suspension was lifted on July 30, and three families are due in September.

So the work will continue with Valentina Ross succeeding Mastropietro.

Ross, a CWS Lancaster staffer since 2014 and the resettlement program coordinator the past five years, said she is humbled to be chosen to continue Mastropietro’s work.

“It will be hard to match her devotion, compassion and sense of agency,” Ross said.

But she said a dedicated staff and supportive community will continue the mission of welcoming refugees and immigrants and ensuring that “their talents, ingenuity and diverse experiences are recognized and valued and continue to enrich our lives and our city.”