After weeks of falling steadily, the decline in new coronavirus cases appears to be slowing and leveling off in Lancaster County, just as it has in much of the nation.

Hospitalizations have even ticked up slightly here this week, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The developments are concerning because infection rates are still twice as high as they were at last spring’s initial peak, and a large majority of the population remains vulnerable to the virus, which has killed nearly 960 people here so far.

About 8% of the county’s residents have already had COVID-19 and less than 15% have been partially or fully protected by a vaccine so far.

Health experts fear the progress of recent weeks could still reverse if too many restrictions are lifted too soon and if lots of people drop precautions such as masking, social distancing and hand washing.

As of Wednesday, Lancaster County was averaging 121 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week. That’s far below December’s peak of 422, but it is down only slightly from 125 a week ago. It’s also more than twice the 58 per day at last spring’s peak, when the virus was spreading rapidly.

Meanwhile, there were 36 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals on Thursday, up from 25 on Saturday and 30 last Wednesday. For several days, there was only one patient on a ventilator, but that increased to three on Tuesday and stood at four on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the December peak, there were 178 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in county hospitals and as many as 28 on ventilators.

The pace of deaths, meanwhile, continues to decline and is averaging about one per day so far this month, according to data from the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

December was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, with 207 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were 143 deaths in January and 91 in February.

As of Thursday, there had been only 12 COVID-19 deaths here so far in March.