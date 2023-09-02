For the third year running, Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber are providing free rides over Labor Day weekend to help prevent drunk driving.

Riders can access the "Decide to Ride" voucher by scanning the QR code or using promo code “mystella23”. The campaign is valid for two rides, up to $15 each, and is available through Tuesday.

In 2022, Pennsylvania State Police said Labor Day weekend saw 648 crashes across the state, resulting in six deaths, including four alcohol-related fatalities.

According to the campaign, the hope is to use Anheuser-Busch's consumers, MADD's influence and Uber's network to encourage people to stay safe by planning ahead and “Decide to Ride.”