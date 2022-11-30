If you're looking for an excuse to visit downtown Lancaster (or a few other places in the county) for First Friday, here are 23.

Several local art galleries will debut new exhibits with lots of variety in media and presentation, from sculptures to paintings to projected art works.

There are also several other types of events going on, like mini vendor markets and holiday parties.

Here are 23 places to check out in and near Lancaster city for December's First Friday.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will debut works from two artists, art newcomer Jain Falcon and seasoned PCAD graduate Thomas Valentine. There will also be door prizes for those who attend the opening.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will start to host artists Becky Blosser and Justin Phillips for an exhibit called "Convergence + Coincidence."

"This collection of works is meant to focus our attention to the power of connection and highlight the point at which these two lines meet," Curio says via a press release.

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 28.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will feature works from painter Denny Bond in a collection called "Revival." Bond plays with the push-and-pull of historical items in a contemporary setting.

The exhibit will run through Dec. 30.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will feature works from Brian Lehman, artist and teacher at Stone Independent School in Lancaster. His collection focuses on his travels to Italy, a timespan of about 30 years. Deerfoot will serve wine and small cups of Italian wedding soup.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue showing its collection, "From the Archives: Demuth Firefighting Collection," featuring antique firefighting memorabilia that the Demuth family collected over the years. Items on display include badges, helmets, water buckets, parade hats and other artifacts.

The museum also features works from late artist David Brumbach in a collection called "Fields of Vision." The exhibit launched in November in honor of National Diabetes Month and chronicles Brumbach's experience with the disease.

Both exhibits will last through Dec. 23.

In addition, this weekend the Demuth Museum will host works from eight seniors at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. The showing runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform alongside French horn player Kristen Albert and trumpeter Doug Albert for a half hour of Christmas classics. Some titles they will perform include "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" and "Ave Maria," among several others.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

While the gallery won't host a themed show this month, it will feature a lot of works from artist Freiman Stoltzfus in preparation for the holiday season. Stoltzfus will be on site from 6-8:30 p.m.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

The Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery will host works from invited artists this month. Works range from oil paintings to acrylic paintings to oil pastels. View the virtual tour of the exhibit here.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host a group exhibition, featuring works from at least 28 artists. Art ranges from colorful paintings to figurines, sculptures to abstractions. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 14.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host its collection, "Trees Galore: Wooded Wonderland" for First Friday. All art is holiday-themed and will be available to purchase via a silent auction. The McCaskey High School Orchestra will perform at the museum at 6 p.m.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios will host a holiday party, complete with a complimentary glass of champagne.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will continue to display works from artist B. Emerson's collection "Dark Games & Other Little Things." Emerson mainly uses graphite pencil and paper illustrations, focusing on light and dark, composition and texture.

"B. Emerson's inspiration comes from a deeply rooted fascination with nature, people, life events, as well as all things visually tantalizing," says a press release from the studio.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host a collection from 76-year-old artist Pauline Zimmerman called "Love of Nature and Life." Zimmerman is a newcomer to the art scene, having started in 2019 under the direction of artist Bob Ibold. Her works are inspired by her friends, nature and hiking trips.

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 1, 2023.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

If you look at the windows at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design this Friday, you might just see a projected exhibit. The collection is called "Amorphous Reflections," and features student works created on Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects.

The projection can be viewed Thursday through Saturday, from 6-10 p.m.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-10 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will host a mini vendor market on its front porch, and will also sell drinks and pastries from Amanita Cafe.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Pop-Up Shop

The Pop-Up Shop will host businesses Chiques Creek Pottery, Sombra Clay and Magic Penny Farm in an event called "Clay and Wool." The businesses collectively will sell functional pottery, jewelry, raw wool and spun wool, among other products.

More information: Pop-Up Shop, 354 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Prince Street Cafe

Prince Street Cafe will host works from McCaskey High School students on its walls through December.

More information: Prince Street Cafe, 15 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will host a group exhibit with more than 35 Red Raven artists. Some artwork available to view includes paintings, sculptures, pottery and more.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Thorn Hill Tasting Room

Thorn Hill Vineyards will host an event featuring six oil paintings of Thorn Hill's wine collections by Vitaly Borisenko. Some proceeds from print sales will go to the Project HOPE Crisis in Ukraine fund. RSVP by calling 717-517-7839.

More information: Thorn Hill Tasting Room, 1945 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

Trinity Art Gallery

The Trinity Art Gallery will host works from watercolor and fiber artist Helena Dueck, who makes everything from quilts to watercolor paintings of flowers and fauna.

More information: Trinity Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host several different events this Friday.

If you're looking to do some holiday shopping, check out the Ware Center's mini vendor market, with artists on site like Keisha Finnie, Lunga Bechtel, Charlene Randolph and Louis Logan, among others. There will also be a coat drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Ware Center will also debut its newest art exhibit, "3+3 Sparks of Imagination," featuring works from six artists, three men and three women. Opening reception will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and exhibit will be on display through Jan. 27.

In addition, people can gather in Steinman Hall to listen to musicians as they practice ahead of Tuba Christmas, which will happen in Binns Park from 8-9 p.m.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Vendor market starts at 5:30 p.m.; Tuba Christmas at 6:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host its monthly First Friday Fright Night screening with the 1987 horror/slasher film "Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2."

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and students | More info