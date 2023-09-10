Paula Jackson was 19 when she stood next to her father, Charles Behrens, on the morning of May 2, 1967. The two watched as a steel wrecker’s ball slammed into the Brunswick Hotel.

“My dad was in tears,” Jackson recalled.

Designed by renowned Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban in 1915, the Brunswick Hotel came crumbling down over a matter of days in 1967. A sign on the wall separating the building from the sidewalk bore this message: “TEARING DOWN - TO MAKE WAY FOR PROGRESS”

The late David Schuyler, who died in 2020 at age 70, describes this scene in his 2002 book “A City Transformed: Redevelopment, Race, and Suburbanization in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 1940-1980.”

In short, the book is a well-researched recount about urban renewal that resulted in the decimation of a large chunk of downtown Lancaster.

“It (urban renewal) was a horrible thing that happened in the ‘60s,” Jackson said.

By the 1990s, some city residents fed up with buildings being knocked down often gathered and protested outside a building they heard might soon be demolished.

“It was very slapdash and ad hoc,” Randy Harris recalled.“There was no official channel to go through. It was citizens mobilizing and making a case for preserving a building.” Harris, 71, is a longtime city resident who served as the executive director of Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster from 1995 to 2002.

One of the people Harris usually called in those days of protest was Jackson, who began working for the city in 1970 and became the city’s chief planner in 1989.

Jackson, now 75 and four years into retirement, recalled her start as a chief city planner as immediately being tasked by then city Mayor Janice Stork - the first female mayor in the city’s history - to draft a comprehensive plan.

Completed in 1993, the comprehensive plan was the city’s first since 1945. It was designed from information gathered over 68 meetings with city residents, most of them inside living rooms.

“We came up with the top 10 positives and top 10 negatives lists,” Jackson recalled. “Number Two in the Top 10 positives list was historic preservation.”

From there, the city commissioned the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster to produce a document of the city’s history that the city government then used to get the city designated as a National Register Historic District.

Timeline to the creation of Historical Commission 1961: Pennsylvania passed the Historic District Act in 1961. It enabled legislation to allow municipalities to create historic districts and to appoint historic commissions or related governmental bodies. 1966: The National Historic Preservation Act is passed by Congress. The legislation is aimed at challenging the assumption that new is better than old and protecting older buildings. It’s also the year when the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster is created. 1993: Lancaster city adopts new comprehensive plan, its first since 1945. The plan's recommendations call for the city to established a Heritage Conservation District, with the appointment of a Historical Commission to oversee construction and demolition projects within the district, and ultimately voted upon by Lancaster City Council. 1999: Lancaster city is designated as a Heritage Conservation District. In November 1999, City Council approves the creation of the Historical Commission May 15, 2000: The Lancaster City Historical Commission holds its first meeting.

One of the oldest inland cities in the United States, Lancaster gained its federal listing as a historic district from the United States Department of Interior in 1999. At a meeting in November 1999, Lancaster City Council adopted an ordinance and governing body to oversee the Heritage Conservation District, still considered one of the largest such areas in the country, according to Jackson.

Following guidelines of the federal Department of Interior, the Historical Commission called for a seven-member governing body with at least one architect, one city official and one real estate broker.

The commission held its first meeting May 15, 2000.

Among the first items the commission addressed was the already ongoing discussion of a possible convention center coming to downtown Lancaster, with the historic Watt & Shand building as the target area.

The convention center was eventually built. But thanks to the existence of the Historical Commission, these structures remain:

The facade of the Watt & Shand (now the face of the 19-floor Marriott Hotel, which became the tallest building in the county at 236 feet when it opened in 2009)

The William Montgomery House (a mansion dating to 1804, which has been restored and incorporated within the hotel convention center)

The residence of Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith that likely provided a hideout for freedom seekers in the Underground Railroad (Stevens was Lancaster’s U.S. House representative during the years before and after the Civil War, and fought for the abolition of slavery; Smith was Stevens’ house manager who became a successful businesswoman).

The commission has made headlines recently by three times voting down the proposed demolition of a blighted 19th century home at 227 W. James St. that Sam Lombardo wants to knock down to make way for parking as part of a $5 million expansion of Lombardo’s Restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave.

The matter prompted LNP | LancasterOnline reader Donald Markley to write a Letter To The Editor asking this question: Where was the Historical Commission when they were tearing down the buildings on Queen Street in the 1960s?

“That’s the point,” Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace said. “That is exactly the point.”

Now there is a review process in place as opposed to the wild west prior to 2000.

“We’ve learned from the past,” Sorace said.

Buildings gone Notable buildings/structures lost to demolition in 1960s: This list is by no means exhaustive, but a snapshot of some of the notable buildings lost to urban renewal efforts in Lancaster city in the 1960s. YMCA: Northwest corner of North Queen and West Orange streets, originally constructed in 1900 at the design of C. Emlen Urban. Lost to demolition in 1965. Brunswick Hotel: Eight-story building at corner of North Queen and East Chestnut streets, originally constructed in 1915 at the design of C. Emlen Urban. Lost to demolition in 1967. Woolworth Building: Five-story building at 21-27 N. Queen St. Originally constructed in 1899 at the design of C. Emlen Urban. Lost to demolition in 1950. Lancaster County Farmers National Bank: First block of North Queen Street. Constructed around 1920. Lost to demolition in 1965. Capitol Theater: Constructed in 1926 at the design of George Krupa. Lost to demolition in 1965. Hamilton Theater: Constructed in 1916 at 150 N. Queen St. Lost to demolition in 1965. Colonial Theater: Constructed in 1912 at 134 N. Queen St. Lost to demolition in 1965.