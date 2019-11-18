Only one Lancaster County hospital had a higher-than-expected death rate from October 2017 to September 2018, according to a state report.

Overall, the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council’s report shows the county’s three hospitals — Lancaster General, UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata — and Hershey Medical Center met the council’s expectations on death and readmission rates.

Here are four key takeaways from the report.

More deaths than expected

LGH had seven deaths attributed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, which is three more than the council expected.

“The seven patients were in the final stages of their critical illness, and they passed away with palliative care,” Penn Medicine health system spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckard said.

LGH had fewer respiratory failure deaths than expected, and Hershey had fewer heart failure deaths than anticipated.

WellSpan’s results were all within expected ranges.

Fewer readmissions

Three hospitals saw fewer patients readmitted within a month than expected: Hershey for respiratory failure and sepsis; LGH for heart and kidney failure, and heart attack medical management; and WellSpan for sepsis.

Two hospitals’ readmission rates were above the expected range by one case each: UPMC for infectious pneumonia and WellSpan for diabetes.

Most common conditions

Statewide, the conditions and procedures hospitals saw most were sepsis at 72,505, heart failure at 53,133 and abnormal heartbeat at 35,598.

The Lancaster-area breakdown was:

— Sepsis: LGH, 1,890; Hershey, 696; WellSpan, 620; and UPMC, 124.

— Heart failure: LGH, 1,174; Hershey, 609; WellSpan, 202; and UPMC, 49.

— Abnormal heartbeat: LGH, 667; Hershey, 352; WellSpan, 198; and UPMC, 54.

Average charges

The report shows average charges by hospital; however, those figures don’t reflect significant discounts negotiated with insurance companies or given to needy patients.

Statewide, the average charge to treat sepsis cases was $57,374, abnormal heartbeat cases $47,949 and heart failure cases $43,251.

The Lancaster-area breakdown was:

— Sepsis cases: Hershey, $57,348; WellSpan, $44,623; UPMC, $39,443; and LGH, $39,059.

— Abnormal heartbeat cases: Hershey, $46,914; UPMC, $41,588; WellSpan, $40,477; and LGH, $39,514.

— Heart failure cases: WellSpan, $37,061; Hershey, $36,435; UPMC, $33,522; LGH, $29,865.

