The investigation of the death of a man in his 70s has closed after it was ruled a suicide, the county coroner said.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said several units responded to the scene of the death in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive around 10:24 a.m. Thursday, including its criminal investigations unit and forensics services team.

Diamantoni said though detectives were called to the scene, it was evident that the man had died from self-inflicted wounds.

Police said the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office had also been contacted in accordance with protocol and has been briefed on the investigation.