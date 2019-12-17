The death of a 24-year-old Camp Hill state prison inmate, serving time for a stabbing in Lancaster, has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.
Dominic Ingle, formerly of Stewartstown, York County, died Sunday at a Camp Hill hospital, 11 days after he was found unresponsive in his cell from passive hanging.
Tim Strasbaugh, Cumberland County deputy coroner, told LNP the death was ruled a suicide.
Corrections officers and prison medical staff attempted to resuscitate Ingle Dec. 4 until medics transported the inmate to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, the state Department of Corrections said. Ingle was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
State police in Carlisle were continuing an investigation.
In February 2017, a Lancaster County judge sentenced Ingle to 3-to-6 years in prison after Ingle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
Ingle admitted to stabbing a 39-year-old man in the abdomen in April 2016 during a dispute over a bicycle. The inch-deep wound was not life-threatening. The assault happened at South Queen and Andrew streets.