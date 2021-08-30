The death of a Millersville University student found dead Saturday near campus was ruled a suicide Monday by the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

The cause of Matthew Mindler’s death is pending toxicology reports, according to the coroner’s office.

A first-year student at the university, Mindler, 19, was found dead shortly after 9 a.m. in a wooded area off of Shenks Lane near Crossgates Golf Club in Manor Township.

Mindler was a child actor, who had played alongside actors Paul Rudd and Zooey Deschanel in the 2011 dramedy film “Our Idiot Brother” and most recently acted as Peter in the 2016 comedy “Chad: An American Boy.”

Mindler had last been seen at about 8:11 p.m. Aug. 24 exiting his residence hall at West Village and walking toward a parking lot near Centennial Drive. His mother reported him missing Wednesday night because he had not been seen in his room and wasn’t returning calls from family members. He had not attended classes since Aug. 24 either.

Aerial searches Thursday were unable to locate Mindler and a search-and-rescue team could not find him in the 200-acre wooded and grassy are to the east and south sides of campus Friday. More than 40 search-and-rescue team members searched the same area Saturday morning until he was located.