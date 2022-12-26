An Ephrata man died Sunday morning in what the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has ruled an accident.

Paul Donnelly, 39, of Lauren Lane, was found lying in the road at the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

A deputy coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Following an autopsy conducted on Monday, the coroner’s office ruled that Donnelly had died of multiple traumatic injuries, and that the manner of death was accidental.

The incident is under investigation by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and Ephrata Police Department. Police were not available for comment Monday afternoon.